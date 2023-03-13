Vinicius Junior goes solo as Real rally to beat Espanyol 3-1

Eder Militao’s header completed the turnaround and Marco Asensio wrapped up the win late on. Barcelona visit Athletic Bilbao on Sunday night to try and restore their advantage, ahead of the Clasico at Camp Nou on March 19

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior is ecstatic after scoring against Espanyol. Pic/Getty Images

Vinicius Junior scored a fine solo goal as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Espanyol 3-1 and cut Barcelona’s lead to six points at the top of La Liga on Saturday.

Ruben Baraja’s Valencia scraped a fraught 1-0 win over Osasuna to climb out of the relegation zone thanks to Justin Kluivert’s strike at Mestalla. Joselu had sent visitors Espanyol ahead early on at the Santiago Bernabeu but Vinicius produced a surging run and lethal finish to pull the champions level.

Eder Militao’s header completed the turnaround and Marco Asensio wrapped up the win late on. Barcelona visit Athletic Bilbao on Sunday night to try and restore their advantage, ahead of the Clasico at Camp Nou on March 19.

“They caught us out a bit with their goal, but the game gives us confidence to face a complicated week,” said Nacho, ahead of Madrid’s clashes with Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday and Barcelona on Sunday.

“When space opens out, we’re a team that has very fast players up front [to capitalise].”

