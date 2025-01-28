Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > We are struggling

‘We are struggling’

Updated on: 29 January,2025 07:29 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |

Ahead of do-or-die clash with Club Brugge, Man City manager Pep says team’s $150 million January splurge is necessary amidst injuries and ageing squad

Manchester City players at a training session ahead of their Champions League clash v Club Brugge. Pic/AFP

Manchester City have reached do-or-die territory in the Champions League earlier than expected ahead of what Pep Guardiola has described as a “final” against Club Brugge on Wednesday. 


City have disproved the suggestion a new format to Europe’s top club competition would remove any jeopardy for the top clubs as Guardiola stares down the barrel of failing to make the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in his career. 


Man City’s Pep Guardiola urging his team on against Chelsea on Saturday. Pic/Getty ImagesMan City’s Pep Guardiola urging his team on against Chelsea on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images


The English champions have endured a torrid season both in their Premier League title defence and in the continental competition. A run of one win in 13 games, which included Champions League defeats to Sporting Lisbon and Juventus, between October and December was the nadir of City’s fall from grace.

Also Read: Snithik, Garv claim double golds in U-10, U-14 categories

City still vulnerable 

Guardiola’s men have since turned a corner in the Premier League, winning four of their last five games to climb back into the top four. But the deeper problems at the heart of City’s struggles were exposed last week as Paris Saint-Germain roared back from 2-0 down to inflict a damaging 4-2 defeat on the 2023 champions.

The loss of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri to a season-ending knee injury in September has been a devastating blow and was compounded by a series of fitness issues at centre-back, where Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and John Stones have all missed large chunks of the campaign. Former captain Kyle Walker also shocked the club with a request to leave, joining AC Milan on loan. All of which has forced City to rip up their initial plans and spend big in the January transfer window. 

More than $150 million has already been splashed on Egypt forward Omar Marmoush and young defenders Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov. However, that trio will not be able to help against Belgian champions Brugge, as they are not eligible for this stage of the Champions League campaign.

“We would not be doing it if our players were fit but today, we have two central defenders, no more than that, and with our holding midfielders we are struggling,” said Guardiola of the January splurge.

Squad needs new blood 

“After eight years together we have so many players who are more than thirty years old and the other reason is the amount of problems we have with players’ availability. It is an absolutely normal process.”

City sit 25th in the 36-team table and must finish in the top 24 to avoid elimination. But victory will guarantee progress as Brugge sit three points above them with an inferior goal difference. 

Despite their issues, some of Europe’s top clubs will be watching events closely at the Etihad Stadium hoping City do not scrape through only to hit their stride in the knock-outs.

Bookmakers still have them as sixth favourites behind Liverpool, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Despite their current struggles, Guardiola opted to see the silver lining.

“Sometimes when you experience these situations and then you achieve [titles] it is a bigger success.”

