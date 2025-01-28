Competing in the U-10 category, Snithik demonstrated exceptional skills, bagging gold medals in the floor exercise and vault events with scores of 9.20 and 9.30 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Garv dominated the U-14 boys category, winning gold in the vault (8.75) and parallel bar (9.16) events

Snithik Patil with his gold medals and certificates; (right) Garv Vaidya is all smiles with his gold medals and certificates. Pics/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Snithik, Garv claim double golds in U-10, U-14 categories x 00:00

Snithik Patil of Our Lady of Salvation School (Dadar) and Garv Vaidya of Victoria High School (Mahim) showcased stellar performances by clinching two gold medals each in the MSSA inter-school gymnastics competition held at Leap Gymnastics Studio in Worli.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: General Education in control against Dnyandeep

Competing in the U-10 category, Snithik demonstrated exceptional skills, bagging gold medals in the floor exercise and vault events with scores of 9.20 and 9.30 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Garv dominated the U-14 boys category, winning gold in the vault (8.75) and parallel bar (9.16) events.

Both gymnasts have an impressive history, having represented Maharashtra in the state championships held in Balewadi last year. Snithik, the current No. 1 gymnast in Maharashtra, had an outstanding performance there, securing four gold medals (floor exercise, pommel horse, high bar, and parallel bar) and two silver medals (vault and rings). Garv, ranked No. 3 in the state, also excelled at the same event, earning three bronze and three silver medals.