“We’re very happy because we know what it takes to be here, that’s been shown by what the other teams have gone through,” De la Fuente told Spanish television

Spain’s Nico Williams celebrates his goal with teammate Lamine Yamal (left) on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said his team could have beaten Georgia 9-1 as they eased through to the Euro quarter-finals on Sunday to face hosts Germany.

La Roja fell behind through Robin Le Normand’s own goal but bounced back strongly to claim a 4-1 victory in Cologne and created several big chances against the tournament’s surprise package.

Luis de la Fuente

Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Nico Williams and Dani Olmo struck for Spain, while 16-year-old winger Lamine Yamal missed two clear openings which could have seen him crowned the youngest ever Euros goalscorer.

“[The result] was deceptive because it could have been 8-1 or 9-1. We had to suffer, counter-attacking is their weapon.

“They didn’t manage to get a shot on target and we put ours away, so we’re very happy,” he added.

Joint record three-time Euro champions Spain now face the tournament’s other form team, Germany, in the quarter-finals on Friday.

