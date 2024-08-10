Lopez then joined up with Santi Denia’s Olympic squad, in which he was the outstanding performer with six goals

Fermin Lopez. Pic/AP, PTI

Listen to this article We deserved gold: Spain’s Lopez x 00:00

Spain star Fermin Lopez described his summer as “unbeatable” after he starred on their run to Olympic football gold having also played a part in their triumph at Euro 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have had a great tournament. We deserved this and I am really proud of the team,” said the 21-year-old Barcelona midfielder after scoring twice in a classic Olympic final on Friday, in which Spain beat France 5-3 following extra time at the Parc des Princes. “The truth is that this summer has been unbeatable. I am so proud and really happy with everything I have experienced.”

Also Read: China’s TT king Ma Long ends Games journey with sixth gold

Lopez was included in Spain’s squad for the European Championship after an outstanding breakthrough season with his club. He made one appearance for Luis de la Fuente’s team at the Euros, in which Spain beat England 2-1 in the final in Berlin.

Lopez then joined up with Santi Denia’s Olympic squad, in which he was the outstanding performer with six goals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever