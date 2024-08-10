Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > We deserved gold Spains Lopez

We deserved gold: Spain’s Lopez

Updated on: 11 August,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

Lopez then joined up with Santi Denia’s Olympic squad, in which he was the outstanding performer with six goals

We deserved gold: Spain’s Lopez

Fermin Lopez. Pic/AP, PTI

Listen to this article
We deserved gold: Spain’s Lopez
x
00:00

Spain star Fermin Lopez described his summer as “unbeatable” after he starred on their run to Olympic football gold having also played a part in their triumph at Euro 2024.


“We have had a great tournament. We deserved this and I am really proud of the team,” said the 21-year-old Barcelona midfielder after scoring twice in a classic Olympic final on Friday, in which Spain beat France 5-3 following extra time at the Parc des Princes. “The truth is that this summer has been unbeatable. I am so proud and really happy with everything I have experienced.”



Also Read: China’s TT king Ma Long ends Games journey with sixth gold


Lopez was included in Spain’s squad for the European Championship after an outstanding breakthrough season with his club. He made one appearance for Luis de la Fuente’s team at the Euros, in which Spain beat England 2-1 in the final in Berlin. 

Lopez then joined up with Santi Denia’s Olympic squad, in which he was the outstanding performer with six goals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 spain france football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK