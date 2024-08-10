China defeated Sweden for its fifth straight Olympic victory in the team event, and Ma secured his sixth gold to become the most decorated table tennis Olympian

Ma Long. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article China’s TT king Ma Long ends Games journey with sixth gold x 00:00

Ma Long became the Chinese athlete with the most gold medals in the history of the Olympics when he helped China win the men’s table tennis team final at the Paris Games on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

China defeated Sweden for its fifth straight Olympic victory in the team event, and Ma secured his sixth gold to become the most decorated table tennis Olympian.

Also Read: "These are enemies of success": Imane Khelif shuts critics after winning women’s 66kg final

The 35-year-old Ma won at least one gold medal in every Summer Games since London in 2012.

“These past 12 years have been a journey filled with ups and downs, and I feel incredibly fortunate. I’ve played many different roles in each Olympics,” he said. “After Tokyo, I didn’t expect to be here in Paris, but these three years have helped me grow mentally and technically. This gold medal is a great way to conclude my Olympic journey.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever