China's TT king Ma Long ends Games journey with sixth gold

China’s TT king Ma Long ends Games journey with sixth gold

Updated on: 11 August,2024 07:39 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP

Top

China defeated Sweden for its fifth straight Olympic victory in the team event, and Ma secured his sixth gold to become the most decorated table tennis Olympian

China’s TT king Ma Long ends Games journey with sixth gold

Ma Long. Pic/Getty Images

Ma Long became the Chinese athlete with the most gold medals in the history of the Olympics when he helped China win the men’s table tennis team final at the Paris Games on Friday. 


China defeated Sweden for its fifth straight Olympic victory in the team event, and Ma secured his sixth gold to become the most decorated table tennis Olympian.



The 35-year-old Ma won at least one gold medal in every Summer Games since London in 2012.

“These past 12 years have been a journey filled with ups and downs, and I feel incredibly fortunate. I’ve played many different roles in each Olympics,” he said. “After Tokyo, I didn’t expect to be here in Paris, but these three years have helped me grow mentally and technically. This gold medal is a great way to conclude my Olympic journey.”

