We didn’t score, but worked hard to qualify: Inter’s Calhanoglu

Inter Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu during the UCL clash against Porto on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Inter Milan held off Porto in a gritty 0-0 draw on Tuesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, with a 1-0 aggregate triumph.

The Italian side, three-time winners of this competition, progressed to the last eight for the first time since 2011. For the first time since 2006, both Inter and AC Milan have reached the quarter-finals.

Clutching a one-goal advantage from Romelu Lukaku’s last 16 first leg late winner, Inter set up to frustrate at the Estadio do Dragao. Porto had the better of the game but only managed to test Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana on a few occasions and failed to make the last eight for the third time in their last five attempts. Their finest chances came in stoppage time at the end, when Mehdi Taremi and Marko Grujic both hit the woodwork and Marcano had an effort cleared off the line.

“There are so many emotions right now, after so many years we are proud of this achievement,” Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu said. “We made some mistakes but we did a great job, it was very difficult but I congratulate the team for the great job.”

Inter have faced criticism for their domestic form but Calhanoglu said this game provided a morale boost. “Anything can happen in the Champions League—this match restores motivation for us,” he added.

17

No. of years afters which both Inter and AC Milan have reached UCL quarters

