‘We need to improve everything’

India head coach Marquez Manolo has not notched up a win in three matches, and he admitted his team need “to improve in everything” during the international friendly against familiar opponents Malaysia here on Monday.

Under Manolo, who was appointed head coach in July, India has so far lost once while drawing twice. India drew against Mauritius and lost 0-3 to Syria in the Intercontinental Cup in September. The team drew with Vietnam 1-1 in its last match on October 12.

If the Indian team does not get a positive result on Monday, it will end the year without a win in 11 matches. Monday’s match will also be India’s last before the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers in March next year.

“Obviously, we want to win after a long time. Football is about attack, defence, transitions and set pieces. We need to improve in everything,” Manolo said on Sunday at the pre-match press conference.

“For example, people say you played a great second half in Vietnam. I say ‘yes’, but we still made some big mistake that almost made us lose the game. We need to work on that. The team with less mistakes usually are the one who wins the game. We will try to play a good game with fewer mistakes than Malaysia,” he added.

