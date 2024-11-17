Swiatek leads Poland into maiden BJK Cup SF

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 November,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Spain
In Monday's semi-finals, Poland will face 2023 runners-up Italy who earlier edged out Japan 2-1.

Iga Swiatek

Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek clinched back-to-back wins to lead Poland into their first Billie Jean King Cup semi-final on Saturday.


Also Read: Slovakia beat Australia to reach semi-finals


Swiatek, the World No.2 in singles but playing her first doubles match in the tournament since 2019, teamed with Katarzyna Kawa to defeat Marie Bouzkova and Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-4 to complete a comeback 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic. 


In Monday’s semi-finals, Poland will face 2023 runners-up Italy who earlier edged out Japan 2-1.

