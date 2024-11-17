Swiatek leads Poland into maiden BJK Cup SF

In Monday’s semi-finals, Poland will face 2023 runners-up Italy who earlier edged out Japan 2-1.

Iga Swiatek

Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek clinched back-to-back wins to lead Poland into their first Billie Jean King Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Swiatek, the World No.2 in singles but playing her first doubles match in the tournament since 2019, teamed with Katarzyna Kawa to defeat Marie Bouzkova and Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-4 to complete a comeback 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic.

In Monday’s semi-finals, Poland will face 2023 runners-up Italy who earlier edged out Japan 2-1.

