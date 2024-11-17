Slovakia had beaten the US—the competition’s most successful nation—in the first round of the finals in Malaga.

Representation pic

Listen to this article Slovakia beat Australia to reach semi-finals x 00:00

Slovakia followed up its win over the United States with a 2-0 victory over Australia to reach the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup finals on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Iyer to lead Mumbai as Shaw returns for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Rebecca Sramkova cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 win over Ajla Tomljanovic to clinch Slovakia the victory after Viktoria Hruncakova rallied to defeat Kimberly Birrell 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-3 for her sixth straight BJK Cup win counting singles and doubles.

Slovakia had beaten the US—the competition’s most successful nation—in the first round of the finals in Malaga.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever