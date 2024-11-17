Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Slovakia beat Australia to reach semi finals

Slovakia beat Australia to reach semi-finals

Updated on: 18 November,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Spain
AP , PTI |

Slovakia had beaten the US—the competition’s most successful nation—in the first round of the finals in Malaga. 

Slovakia followed up its win over the United States with a 2-0 victory over Australia to reach the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup finals on Sunday.


Also Read: Iyer to lead Mumbai as Shaw returns for Mushtaq Ali Trophy


Rebecca Sramkova cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 win over Ajla Tomljanovic to clinch Slovakia the victory after Viktoria Hruncakova rallied to defeat Kimberly Birrell 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-3 for her sixth straight BJK Cup win counting singles and doubles.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

