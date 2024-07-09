Southgate’s team produced just five shots on target in 240 minutes of action against Switzerland and Slovakia in the prior two rounds, needing penalties and extra-time respectively to progress

Gareth Southgate

Listen to this article We will keep grinding: England boss Southgate x 00:00

England manager Gareth Southgate has led his country to a third semi-final in four major tournaments but ahead of Wednesday’s last-four showdown against the Netherlands at Euro 2024, critics of the Three Lions’ boring football are mounting.

Should England end a 58-year wait to win a major trophy in Berlin on Sunday, supporters would not take umbrage with the team’s style, or lack thereof, but the inability of such an array of attacking stars to excite has stunned viewers across the continent. Fans tossed beer cups at Southgate during a dull goalless draw with Slovenia but all will be forgiven if England triumph in Berlin on July 14. “I don’t think it is normal to have beer thrown at you,” said Southgate. “But we will keep grinding, keep fighting and keep enjoying this journey.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Euro 2024 | 'Been itching for it': England's Luke Shaw on return after injury setback

Southgate’s team produced just five shots on target in 240 minutes of action against Switzerland and Slovakia in the prior two rounds, needing penalties and extra-time respectively to progress.

Former England striker Alan Shearer called the team “rotten” after staggering past Slovakia, while French Euro 2000 winner Emmanuel Petit echoed many fans and national media by labelling England “boring.”

Told his team was “not easy on the eye” by a German reporter, Southgate produced an assortment of reasons. “I’m sorry for that, but our intention is always to play well with the ball—in football you have an opponent that’s trying to stop you,” he said after the win over Switzerland. “These are not normal football matches, these are national events with huge pressure, with really young men in the middle of it. They are doing so well.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever