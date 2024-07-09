Euro 2024 | 'Been itching for it': England's Luke Shaw on return after injury setback

A section of fans questioned head coach Gareth Southgate's decision to include the left-back in the 26-player squad

Luke Shaw (Pic: AFP)

England left-back Luke Shaw opened up about the hardships and difficulties he faced while recovering from injury before making his return in the Three Lions Euro 2024 quarter-final win over Switzerland.

Before coming off the bench against Switzerland, the 28-year-old left-back had been on the sidelines nursing his injury since February.

Shaw missed England's first two Group C games against Serbia and Denmark. In Shaw's absence, experienced right-back Kieran Trippier pivoted to the left to provide cover for the Three Lions.

"The last four months have been really tough. At the start, I was expected to come back a lot sooner, but I went through a lot of setbacks. It was really nice to get on the other night and get some minutes, I've been itching [for it]," Shaw said in a pre-match press conference, as quoted from Manchester United's official website.

Ahead of England's semi-final clash on Wednesday at Signal Iduna Park, Shaw said he believed he was fit to play the full game but his inclusion in the playing XI solely depended on head coach Gareth Southgate.

"Of course, I think I am [fit and ready to play a full 90 minutes], that is down to Gareth's decision. I feel fit and ready to go. I think before the squad got announced, we had a plan [for my recovery]. The plan was to come back around the second or third game [of the Euros] but unfortunately, things didn't go as planned, and I was pushed back a game or so," Shaw added.

He went on to reflect on the stadium atmosphere, and the desire to put the shirt back on kept him motivated during his recovery phase.

"Of course, it's tough. They were really there for me, not just Gareth and Steve [Holland, the assistant coach] but the medical staff as well. I have a lot to thank them for. It's been strange," he said.

"It's also been difficult as well, going to games, feeling the atmosphere, not putting the shirt on or being involved in games was hard, but that motivated me more to work [my way] back. The atmosphere in those games spurred me on. I was, of course, excited to come back but the priority was to help us get back into the game and get us through," he added.

