Breaking News
Citizens should step out only if necessary, holiday declared for schools: BMC
Teenager dies after slipping into nullah in Vasai amid heavy rains
Andheri subway, Hindmata, Dadar TT and other roads closed due to waterlogging
Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for city, orange alert for Thane, Palghar
Mumbai Police files chargesheet in Salman Khan firing case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Euro 2024 Been itching for it Englands Luke Shaw on return after injury setback

Euro 2024 | 'Been itching for it': England's Luke Shaw on return after injury setback

Updated on: 09 July,2024 12:16 PM IST  |  Dortmund
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A section of fans questioned head coach Gareth Southgate's decision to include the left-back in the 26-player squad

Euro 2024 | 'Been itching for it': England's Luke Shaw on return after injury setback

Luke Shaw (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Euro 2024 | 'Been itching for it': England's Luke Shaw on return after injury setback
x
00:00

England left-back Luke Shaw opened up about the hardships and difficulties he faced while recovering from injury before making his return in the Three Lions Euro 2024 quarter-final win over Switzerland.


Before coming off the bench against Switzerland, the 28-year-old left-back had been on the sidelines nursing his injury since February.


A section of fans questioned head coach Gareth Southgate's decision to include the left-back in the 26-player squad.


Shaw missed England's first two Group C games against Serbia and Denmark. In Shaw's absence, experienced right-back Kieran Trippier pivoted to the left to provide cover for the Three Lions.

"The last four months have been really tough. At the start, I was expected to come back a lot sooner, but I went through a lot of setbacks. It was really nice to get on the other night and get some minutes, I've been itching [for it]," Shaw said in a pre-match press conference, as quoted from Manchester United's official website.

Ahead of England's semi-final clash on Wednesday at Signal Iduna Park, Shaw said he believed he was fit to play the full game but his inclusion in the playing XI solely depended on head coach Gareth Southgate.

"Of course, I think I am [fit and ready to play a full 90 minutes], that is down to Gareth's decision. I feel fit and ready to go. I think before the squad got announced, we had a plan [for my recovery]. The plan was to come back around the second or third game [of the Euros] but unfortunately, things didn't go as planned, and I was pushed back a game or so," Shaw added.

Also Read: Euro 2024: Onwards and upwards!

He went on to reflect on the stadium atmosphere, and the desire to put the shirt back on kept him motivated during his recovery phase.

"Of course, it's tough. They were really there for me, not just Gareth and Steve [Holland, the assistant coach] but the medical staff as well. I have a lot to thank them for. It's been strange," he said.

"It's also been difficult as well, going to games, feeling the atmosphere, not putting the shirt on or being involved in games was hard, but that motivated me more to work [my way] back. The atmosphere in those games spurred me on. I was, of course, excited to come back but the priority was to help us get back into the game and get us through," he added. 

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Euro 2024 spain france football sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK