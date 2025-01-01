“Happy New Year and I’ll be back on that pitch soon,” Antonio wrote in a message posted by the club on its official website

Michail Antonio

Listen to this article West Ham’s Michail Antonio out of hospital after car crash x 00:00

West Ham forward Michail Antonio sent a message to the Premier League club’s fans on Tuesday after being discharged from the hospital as he continues his recovery following a car crash in early December.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Happy New Year and I’ll be back on that pitch soon,” Antonio wrote in a message posted by the club on its official website.

Antonio, a 34-year-old Jamaica international, needed surgery on a lower limb fracture after a one-car incident outside London on December 7, and is expected to face a lengthy spell of rehabilitation.

“Every year around this time, I’m asked what I’m grateful for, and every year I’ve struggled to find the right words,” Antonio said in his message. “But this year, I know exactly what I’m grateful for: being alive.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever