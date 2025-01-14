Breaking News
We’ve got an enormously difficult game v Brentford: Pep

Updated on: 14 January,2025 08:53 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Premier League champions City had won just one of 13 matches in all competitions before their 2-0 victory at Leicester on December 29

We’ve got an enormously difficult game v Brentford: Pep

Pep Guardiola

We’ve got an enormously difficult game v Brentford: Pep
Pep Guardiola said Monday the mood at Manchester City has been lifted by three straight wins but was cagey regarding potential recruits to strengthen his injury-hit squad in January. 


Premier League champions City had won just one of 13 matches in all competitions before their 2-0 victory at Leicester on December 29. 


Also Read: 'It's unbelievable'


They then overwhelmed West Ham 4-1 in Julen Lopetegui’s final game in charge of the London club before smashing fourth-tier Salford 8-0 in the FA Cup third round last weekend. 

“Before, it was impossible to win one, so now we’ve won three and that helps us,” Guardiola said on the eve of Tuesday’s league match at Brentford. “But the reality is we’ve won against a team in the last game for the difference of the Premier League and League Two and the badges for both teams and for many reasons we should win. We did it quite well, but still we have to wait to see who we are. You know who we are, but of course the mood is better.” 

He added: “We have an enormously difficult game [against Brentford]. Thomas [Frank] and his team always create a lot of problems. They are a fantastic, fantastic team.”

