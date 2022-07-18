Women’s Euro 2022: Spain beat Denmark to enter quarters

La Roja were made to endure a nervous night at the Brentford Community Stadium until Cadona’s 89th minute looping header made sure of their place in the last eight

Spain set up a quarter-final meeting with England at Euro 2022 after Marta Cardona’s late goal secured a 1-0 win over Denmark on Saturday.

A first defeat since 2019 to Germany in their second group game meant Jorge Vilda’s side needed a point to avoid an early exit.

