Hockey World Cup: India’s dream ends after 0-1 loss to Spain

India will next play Canada for the ninth to 16th place classification match here on Tuesday

India’s Sushila during the match against Spain. Pic/Hockey India

The Indian women’s hockey team crashed out of the FIH World Cup after losing 0-1 to co-hosts Spain in a hard-fought crossover match here on Monday. After a fiercely-contested three quarters, the Indian defence let in a goal just three minutes from the final hooter when Marta Segu scored from a rebound to exit from the knock-out rounds. As has been the case so far in the tournament, India fared poorly once again in converting penalty corners.

They earned four in the game against Spain’s three but all the chances went in vain. India’s first penalty corner came in the eighth minute but the Spanish defence was up to the task to deny any inroads. In the first quarter both the teams were a little hesitant in their play, committing some unforced errors. India will next play Canada for the ninth to 16th place classification match here on Tuesday.

