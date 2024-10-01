Yash ’tricks for Scottish

Striker Kapadia scores all goals in 3-0 quarter-final win over St Paul’s

Bombay Scottish’s Yash Kapadia (in blue) shields the ball from St Paul’s Ronit Mahadik. Pic/Satej Shinde

Bombay Scottish (Mahim) secured their place in the boys U-16 Ahmed Sailor semi-finals of the MSSA inter-school football tournament with a comfortable 3-0 win over St Paul’s High School (Dadar) at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Monday.

Striker Yash Kapadia hogged the limelight with a fine hat-trick as Scottish progressed to the last four. Scottish came up with two late goals in the first half before enhancing their lead through a penalty after the change of ends.

St Paul’s looked the better of the two in the initial stages, but were unlucky to have found the woodwork from a free-kick. Scottish then turned the complexion of the match, scoring twice in quick succession against the run of play.

Yash broke the deadlock as he was on hand to tap the rebound from the goalkeeper following a free-kick taken by captain Raghav Kanodia down the left. He then netted the second after receiving a neat pass once again from his captain down the centre.

Despite starting off the second half brightly, earning few corners, St Paul’s comeback hopes were further dented early in the second half when they conceded a penalty after Yash was brought down inside the box.

Earlier, in the opening match of the day, Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) got the better of St Lawrence (Kandivli) 2-0. Deep defender Ranveer Bakshi opened the scoring in the second half after which striker Veer Kedia doubled their lead.