'Chirag is a mini Google'

India's World No. 3 doubles badminton player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy hails partner Shetty for his knowledge on a variety of subjects; says he knows everything under the sun

Indonesia Open champion Chirag Shetty (left) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

INDIA'S Satwiksairaj Rankireddy says what makes his pairing with partner Chirag Shetty perfect is the fact that they are literally opposites.

Rankireddy hails from Amalapuram town in Andhra Pradesh, while Shetty is this typical Mumbai lad with knowledge of various subjects. So much so that he considers his doubles partner a mini google. The duo recently became the first pair from India to win a Super 1000 event (Indonesia Open), defeating world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia 21-17, 21-18. The victory saw them reach their career-best ranking of World No. 3.

"There is lot to learn from Chirag. His knowledge is not just restricted to on-court things, he knows each and everything. If I need to know about some, I just ask him and he has the answers. He is a mini Google. He keenly follows other sports. It's just amazing how he knows most players from any sport, even rugby," Rankireddy told www.mid-day.com.

Rankireddy added: "Earlier, it was tough to even strike a conversation with Chirag. He was this street smart Mumbai boy and I was this small town person. We are complete opposites. But now, our understanding is insane. We share a kind of telepathy and can even figure out what the other is thinking or how he will react [during matches]. We talk to each other without uttering a word. We are two bodies, one soul," remarked Rankireddy.

While there is not much he wishes to change about his partner, the one thing that he dislikes is when Shetty is with his phone. "Chirag forgets everything when he is with his phone. He immerses himself into the phone and he won't even realise even if hell broke loose. I need to call him multiple times before he responds," Rankireddy signed off.

