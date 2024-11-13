Breaking News
Hawker menace: Lawyers cite Mid-Day Borivli report in Bombay High Court, justice has tough questions for state, BMC
Cyber fraud: Mumbai lost Rs 1,000 crore in just 10 months this year
Maharashtra elections 2024: How BJP shifted poll narrative to Vote Jihad
Mumbai: Cyber fraudsters pose as TRAI officials, MHADA techie loses Rs 3 lakh in digital arrest scam
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Traffic advisory for some parts of Mumbai, check details
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Gukesh just doesnt make mistakes Indian Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay

'Gukesh just doesn’t make mistakes': Indian Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay

Updated on: 13 November,2024 07:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

Top

He may be young, but his maturity and accuracy level is like that of a CEO or a Chairman of a multi-national corporation,” said Thipsay

'Gukesh just doesn’t make mistakes': Indian Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay

India GMs Pravin Thipsay (left) and Abhijit Kunte (right) with journalist Amit Kamath during a SJAM-organised panel discussion at the MIG Cricket Club in Bandra yesterday. Pic/Syed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article
'Gukesh just doesn’t make mistakes': Indian Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay
x
00:00

India’s D Gukesh is just a teenager, 18, while his FIDE World Chess Championship opponent Liren Ding is 32. But when it comes to maturity, the Indian leaves his Chinese opponent far behind, said Indian Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay during a symposium organised by the Sports Journalists’ Association of Mumbai (SJAM) at the MIG Cricket Club, Bandra (East), yesterday. 


“I’ve watched Gukesh closely and it amazes me that he just doesn’t make any mistakes at all. He may be young, but his maturity and accuracy level is like that of a CEO or a Chairman of a multi-national corporation,” said Thipsay. 


Also Read: Gelfand backing for chess stalwart D Gukesh


Singapore’s Resorts World Sentosa will play host to the 2024 World Chess Championship match between November 25 and December 13, and Grandmaster Abhijit Kunte has not doubt that the Indian will reign supreme in the best-of-14-games encounter. “Gukesh will win the world title by Round 12,” said Kunte, going on to add: “When Gukesh became a Grandmaster at the age of 12, not many know this, but he achieved it after playing 280 games within a span of one-and-a-half year.  That’s just phenomenal.” 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chess sports sports news Mumbai sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK