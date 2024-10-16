Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: IMD announces end of southwest monsoon
Exclusive: Dosti with Salman Khan motive behind Baba Siddique’s murder, says Mumbai Crime Branch
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: State to vote on Nov 20 in single phase
Mumbai Coastal Road traffic woes persist despite signal adjustments
Mumbai: Congestion at Malad station a major issue, say rail commuters
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > All India FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament Kulkarni shares lead with three others

All India FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament: Kulkarni shares lead with three others

Updated on: 16 October,2024 07:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

In the first two boards of the fifth round, the top-ranked Kulkarni (2185) defeated Darsh Shetty (1798) on the top board, while Watarkar (1963) outwitted Palghar’s Deepak Soni (1750) on the second board

All India FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament: Kulkarni shares lead with three others

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
All India FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament: Kulkarni shares lead with three others
x
00:00

Mumbai’s IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni along with Yash Watarkar (Pune), Arnav Kherdekar (Mumbai), and AIM Saikat Nath (Delhi) with five points each share the lead at the top at the end of the fifth round of the SMCA Chess School-organised 1st All India FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament at the Russian House, Peddar Road, on Tuesday. 


Also Read: Record entries for MSSA chess tournament


In the first two boards of the fifth round, the top-ranked Kulkarni (2185) defeated Darsh Shetty (1798) on the top board, while Watarkar (1963) outwitted Palghar’s Deepak Soni (1750) on the second board.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chess sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK