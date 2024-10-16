In the first two boards of the fifth round, the top-ranked Kulkarni (2185) defeated Darsh Shetty (1798) on the top board, while Watarkar (1963) outwitted Palghar’s Deepak Soni (1750) on the second board

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article All India FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament: Kulkarni shares lead with three others x 00:00

Mumbai’s IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni along with Yash Watarkar (Pune), Arnav Kherdekar (Mumbai), and AIM Saikat Nath (Delhi) with five points each share the lead at the top at the end of the fifth round of the SMCA Chess School-organised 1st All India FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament at the Russian House, Peddar Road, on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Record entries for MSSA chess tournament

In the first two boards of the fifth round, the top-ranked Kulkarni (2185) defeated Darsh Shetty (1798) on the top board, while Watarkar (1963) outwitted Palghar’s Deepak Soni (1750) on the second board.