20th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting event: Manu Bhaker strikes double gold in Bhopal

Updated on: 25 June,2022 08:51 AM IST  |  Bhopal
The 20-year-old from Haryana shot 263.9 to outclass her opponents in the eight-women semi-final event. In the junior women’s event, Manu claimed the top position with a score of 249

Manu Bhaker. Pic/PTI


Pistol ace Manu Bhaker shot a double gold, claiming both the women’s and junior women’s 10m air pistol titles at the 20th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting event here on Friday. 

The 20-year-old from Haryana shot 263.9 to outclass her opponents in the eight-women semi-final event. In the junior women’s event, Manu claimed the top position with a score of 249.


