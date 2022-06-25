Archery World Cup Stage 3: India’s compound mixed pair make final

The compound mixed pair of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam followed suit, defeating Estonia’s Robin Jaatma and Lisell Jaatma 156-151 in a lopsided semi-final

Deepika Kumari. Picture/AFP

Indian archers assured themselves of a second medal in the World Cup Stage 3 with ace duo of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam sailing into the compound mixed team final here on Friday.

A day after Deepika Kumari and Co. cruised into the final of recurve women’s team event to confirm their first medal of the meet, the compound mixed pair of Verma and Jyothi followed suit, defeating Estonia’s Robin Jaatma and Lisell Jaatma 156-151 in a lopsided semi-final.

