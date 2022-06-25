Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray will not resign, would rather face floor test
Maharashtra political crisis: Discontent simmers in Yuva Sena, too
Mumbai: Get set for a 10 per cent water cut from June 27
26/11 Mumbai terror attack handler jailed for 15 years in Pakistan
Maharashtra political crisis: Section 144 imposed in Eknath Shinde's stronghold Thane
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Archery World Cup Stage 3 Indias compound mixed pair make final

Archery World Cup Stage 3: India’s compound mixed pair make final

Updated on: 25 June,2022 08:47 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

The compound mixed pair of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam followed suit, defeating Estonia’s Robin Jaatma and Lisell Jaatma 156-151 in a lopsided semi-final

Archery World Cup Stage 3: India’s compound mixed pair make final

Deepika Kumari. Picture/AFP


Indian archers assured themselves of a second medal in the World Cup Stage 3 with ace duo of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam sailing into the compound mixed team final here on Friday.

Also Read: Wimbledon: Serena Williams to face unseeded Harmony Tan in opener




A day after Deepika Kumari and Co. cruised into the final of recurve women’s team event to confirm their first medal of the meet, the compound mixed pair of Verma and Jyothi followed suit, defeating Estonia’s Robin Jaatma and Lisell Jaatma 156-151 in a lopsided semi-final.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

deepika kumari sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK