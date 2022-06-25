Wimbledon: Serena Williams to face unseeded Harmony Tan in opener

Serena has been drawn to face French debutant Tan as the American star returns to singles action

Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball during her quarterfinal doubles tennis match with Ons Jabeur of Tunisia against Shuko Aoyama of Japan and Hao-Ching of Taiwan at the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England. Pic/AP, PTI

Serena Williams has been drawn to face French debutant Harmony Tan in the first round of Wimbledon as the American star returns to singles action after a year away.

Defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic begins his quest for a seventh title—and fourth in a row—against South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo, ranked 75th in the world.

Also Read: Mallorca Open: Daniil Medvedev out, Stefanos Tsitsipas enters semi-finals

The early focus at the All England Club will be on 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Williams, who has dropped to 1,204th in the world rankings and is unseeded for the tournament, which starts on Monday. Williams, 40, who took part in the doubles in Eastbourne this week, has not played singles since she suffered an injury during her first-round match at Wimbledon 12 months ago.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever