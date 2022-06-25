Mallorca Open: Daniil Medvedev out, Stefanos Tsitsipas enters semi-finals

Medvedev was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by Bautista Agut who avenged his defeat by the Russian in last week’s quarter-finals at Halle

Daniil Medvedev returns to Roberto Bautista at Mallorca Country Club in Spain on Thursday. Pic/Getty Images

World No.1 Daniil Medvedev lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarter-finals of the Mallorca Open on Thursday, while second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the Last four.

Medvedev was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by Bautista Agut who avenged his defeat by the Russian in last week’s quarter-finals at Halle. “I had to play very good to beat Daniil. He’s the number one, the last champion here in Mallorca. He just beat me a few days ago. I played a really complete match,” said Bautista Agut, who takes on Switzerland’s 303rd-ranked Antoine Bellier in the semi-finals.

The qualifier defeated Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 5-7, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2.

Tsitsipas needed three sets to get past American Marcos Giron. The Greek saved two break points to start the final set and then broke Giron in the eighth game before completing a 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-3 victory. “It was a lot of work today. It was not easy,” he said.

