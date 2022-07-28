50-year-old San Marino player oldest to win Davis Cup match

Vicini and doubles partner Marco de Rossi of San Marino beat Martin Muedini and Mario Zili of Albania 6-3, 7-6 on Wednesday in Group IV play

Domenico Vicini has become the oldest player to win a Davis Cup match. He turns 51 in September. Vicini and doubles partner Marco de Rossi of San Marino beat Martin Muedini and Mario Zili of Albania 6-3, 7-6 on Wednesday in Group IV play.



The match was Vicini's 99th overall in his 24th Davis Cup tournament. The Davis Cup tweeted: "History man Vicini is just one appearance away from playing his 100th tie, a landmark no-one has ever reached!" He can hit that milestone Friday.

Three years ago, Vicini set a Davis Cup record as the oldest player to win a singles match. That was at age 47,318 days. Vicini made his Davis Cup debut with San Marino in 1993. San Marino is one of the world's oldest republics and has a population of some 33,000. It is landlocked and bordered by Italy.

