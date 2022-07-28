Breaking News
Mumbai Police chief rolls back ‘FIR for traffic violation policy’; motorists seek withdrawal of all cases against them
Mumbai: Bandra finds a concrete solution for potholes
Mumbai: Clean Powai lake still a distant dream
Maharashtra: Beware of Eknath Shinde’s greed, Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP
Mumbai: 181 children rescued on WR in 7 months
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > 50 year old San Marino player oldest to win Davis Cup match

50-year-old San Marino player oldest to win Davis Cup match

Updated on: 28 July,2022 09:29 AM IST  |  Baku
AP |

Top

Vicini and doubles partner Marco de Rossi of San Marino beat Martin Muedini and Mario Zili of Albania 6-3, 7-6 on Wednesday in Group IV play

50-year-old San Marino player oldest to win Davis Cup match

Representation pic. Source/PTI


Domenico Vicini has become the oldest player to win a Davis Cup match. He turns 51 in September. Vicini and doubles partner Marco de Rossi of San Marino beat Martin Muedini and Mario Zili of Albania 6-3, 7-6 on Wednesday in Group IV play.

Also Read: CWG 2022: Alarm at Birmingham Central Station keeps security on its toes

The match was Vicini's 99th overall in his 24th Davis Cup tournament. The Davis Cup tweeted: "History man Vicini is just one appearance away from playing his 100th tie, a landmark no-one has ever reached!" He can hit that milestone Friday.

Three years ago, Vicini set a Davis Cup record as the oldest player to win a singles match. That was at age 47,318 days. Vicini made his Davis Cup debut with San Marino in 1993. San Marino is one of the world's oldest republics and has a population of some 33,000. It is landlocked and bordered by Italy.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

tennis news sports news davis cup

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK