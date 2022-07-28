CWG 2022: Alarm at Birmingham Central Station keeps security on its toes

It was business as usual within an hour, but there were creases on many foreheads

Pic courtesy/Twitter

A little over 48 hours before the 2022 Commonwealth Games were to be formally declared open, a fire alarm caused by a reported damage to a system by some unidentified miscreants, caused a near-panic situation at Birmingham’s Central Station, a major entry point into the Games city.

It was business as usual within an hour, but there were creases on many foreheads. Around noon, the public address system announced it was an emergency and that all passengers in the station must evacuate immediately. Trains just arriving into the station were stopped outside and passengers had to stay inside their trains for as long as 30-40 minutes. An officer just outside the station said that it was a false alarm as the alarm handle had been snapped.

Over 3,000 police officers and 2,000 officers from the United Kingdom’s other forces, are being used to ensure safety of the Games, where over 5,000 athletes from 72 countries are participating. Security measures include declaring some zones and areas like the one around the Alexander Stadium as no-fly zones.