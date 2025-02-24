Led by Pro Kabaddi League star Naveen Kumar, Services demonstrated exceptional skill throughout the tournament

Services emerged victorious in a nail-biting finale against Railways to claim the 71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. The team with immense star-power prevailed 30-30 (6-4) in a tie-breaker, showcasing remarkable composure when it mattered most as the clash could have gone either way.

Led by Pro Kabaddi League star Naveen Kumar, Services demonstrated exceptional skill throughout the tournament. The final was a star-studded affair featuring some of India's top talents, including Railways' dynamic raider Pankaj Mohite and defensive stalwart Parvesh Bhainswal. Services' defensive combination of Jaideep Dahiya and Rahul Sethpal — winners of the PKL in season 11 — proved crucial in key moments.

Services' path to glory included an impressive 43-35 semifinal triumph over Punjab, while Railways had secured their final berth with a convincing 42-34 win against Uttar Pradesh. Earlier in the tournament, Railways had dominated Rajasthan (54-31) in their quarter-final matchup, while Services overcame Haryana (43-32).

The final day also saw notable performances in other quarter-finals, with Uttar Pradesh defeating Goa 51-26, and Punjab edging past Maharashtra 35-26. The packed crowd at the indoor stadium witnessed great competitive kabaddi and cheered for their favorite star players.

