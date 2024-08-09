Breaking News
90-year-old Sathe loses, but not without a fight

Updated on: 09 August,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Khar Gymkhana’s 90-year-old cueist SL Sathe fought valiantly but lost to Kolhapur’s Anil Kumar, while West Bengal’s Saqlain Mushtaq made it to the main round in the Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship at Khar Gymkhana on Thursday.


Sathe exhibited fighting spirit despite losing the first frame as he won the second by pocketing the last three colours.  However, he could not match the 55-year-old Anil as the latter won 4-1 (21-50, 56-42, 17-73, 27-66, 50-77).


