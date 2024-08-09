Coach Henry hopes for France’s football gold

“I think it’s going to be difficult waking up. Every night I watch and get goosebumps when I see guys win,” the 46-year-old France coach, who won the World Cup and European Championship as a player, said on the eve of the game in Paris

Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry admits he doesn’t want to wake up from his Olympic dream as his France team look to top off their campaign by winning gold in the men’s football final against Spain on Friday.

