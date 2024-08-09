Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Coach Henry hopes for Frances football gold

Coach Henry hopes for France’s football gold

Updated on: 09 August,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

“I think it’s going to be difficult waking up. Every night I watch and get goosebumps when I see guys win,” the 46-year-old France coach, who won the World Cup and European Championship as a player, said on the eve of the game in Paris

Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry admits he doesn’t want to wake up from his Olympic dream as his France team look to top off their campaign by winning gold in the men’s football final against Spain on Friday.


“I think it’s going to be difficult waking up. Every night I watch and get goosebumps when I see guys win,” the 46-year-old France coach, who won the World Cup and European Championship as a player, said on the eve of the game in Paris.


