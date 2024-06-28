Aadya defeated Chiu Hau Ching of Hong Kong 11-4, 11-7, 4-11, 12-10, while Goushika beat Malaysian Maisarah Binti Mohd Khairul Nizam 11-6, 6-11, 5-11, 11-7, 11-6

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Aadya to face Goushika; Shiven in boys final x 00:00

Aadya Budhia will face compatriot Goushika M in an all-Indian under-13 girls’ final of the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship in Islamabad on Saturday. Shiven Agarwal will represent India in the boys’ under-15 final after his 5-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-0 win over Nouman Khan in the semi-final on Friday.

Aadya defeated Chiu Hau Ching of Hong Kong 11-4, 11-7, 4-11, 12-10, while Goushika beat Malaysian Maisarah Binti Mohd Khairul Nizam 11-6, 6-11, 5-11, 11-7, 11-6.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever