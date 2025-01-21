Ace sprinter Hima Das takes a dip in Ganga at Maha Kumbh

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 January,2025 11:22 AM IST  |  Mahakumbh Nagar
PTI

Hima, known as the Dhing Express, came here along with her friends after taking blessings from her spiritual guru Keshav Das Ji Maharaj

Hima Das (Pic: File Pic)

Star sprinter Hima Das visited the Maha Kumbh here and took a dip in the holy waters of Ganga.


Hima, known as the Dhing Express, came here along with her friends after taking blessings from her spiritual guru Keshav Das Ji Maharaj.


"When Hima learned about the Northeast camp (at the Maha Kumbh), she couldn't resist visiting. Hima came with her friends, took a dip in the Ganga, and left on Sunday", Maharaj told PTI.

"She was very excited about the experience and came to see the Naamghar. Her visit to the fair was a delightful one", he added.

Hima, a Jakarta Asian Games 2018 gold winner, is gearing up for events this year after a 16-month suspension period, which ran from July 22, 2023 to November 21, 2024, got over.

