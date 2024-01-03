Senior Worlds bronze medallist Panghal made herself unavailable as she wants to attend the national sports award ceremony where she will receive the prestigious Arjuna award, while Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang, who had returned empty handed from the Asian Games, has also decided to give it a miss

Bajrang Punia

Listen to this article Ad-hoc panel picks team for Zagreb Open, but Bajrang Punia & Co opt out x 00:00

India will go unrepresented in five categories at the upcoming Zagreb Open in Croatia as Bajrang Punia, Antim Panghal and three others didn’t give consent for their selection to the ad-hoc panel that announced a 13-member team on Tuesday.

Senior Worlds bronze medallist Panghal made herself unavailable as she wants to attend the national sports award ceremony where she will receive the prestigious Arjuna award, while Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang, who had returned empty handed from the Asian Games, has also decided to give it a miss.

Bajrang, one of the prominent faces of the wrestlers’ protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was the only one missing in the men’s freestyle as the ad-hoc panel picked Aman Sehrawat (57kg), Yash (74kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Vicky (97kg) and Sumit Malik (125kg)—all of whom had participated in the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

