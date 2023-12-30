Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC blindly increases property tax by 15-20 per cent
Maharashtra: NH48 repair work stopped till January 2
Most glass-coated manjas manufactured in Maharashtra and Gujarat
Mumbai: Wash 1,000 km of roads daily come what may, civic chief tells officials
Mumbai: Chemical shortage disrupts fogging activities in city
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Olympics 2024 Bajrang Punia urges Sports Ministry to restart wrestling activities

Paris Olympics 2024: Bajrang Punia urges Sports Ministry to restart wrestling activities

Updated on: 30 December,2023 04:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Wrestling has come to a standstill for the last several months due to the ongoing protest within the fraternity against the former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Punia, who had decided to return his Padma Shri in protest over election of Sanjay Singh, a Brij Bhushan loyalist, further said preparation for the Olympics needed urgent attention

Paris Olympics 2024: Bajrang Punia urges Sports Ministry to restart wrestling activities

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Paris Olympics 2024: Bajrang Punia urges Sports Ministry to restart wrestling activities
x
00:00

With just seven months remaining for next year's Paris Games, Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia urged the Sports Ministry to restart the wrestling activities in the country on Saturday. He even mentioned "no one seemed to have taken the preparations for the quadrennial showpiece seriously".


Wrestling has come to a standstill for the last several months due to the ongoing protest within the fraternity against the former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.


Also Read: What’s sports without patriarchy?


Even the election of a new Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) committee could not restore normalcy as the Sports Ministry suspended the Sanjay Singh-led panel citing the violation of its own constitution in announcing the national U-15 and U-20 Championships.

"Wrestling activities have come to a standstill for the last several months. Neither has any nationals been held nor have any camps been organised to prepare the players (for Paris Olympics)," Punia wrote on his 'X' account. Taking to X:

Punia, who had decided to return his Padma Shri in protest over the election of Sanjay Singh, a Brij Bhushan loyalist, further said the preparation for the Olympics needed urgent attention.

Also Read: Silence is ‘not’ golden

"There is an Olympic Games after seven months but no one seems serious about it. Wrestling has given four consecutive medals in the last four Olympics, he said.

Punia, a 65kg freestyle bronze winner in Tokyo Olympics, said the officials should keep in mind the players' future.
"So, I request the Sports Ministry to start all wrestling activities as soon as possible so that the future of the players can be saved, he added.

In the recent days, a slew of protest measures from the grapplers took the centre stage as Sakshi Malik decided to retire from wrestling while Vinesh Phogat decided to return her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award in a letter addressed to PM Narendra Modi.

(With PTI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bajrang Punia wrestling Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh 2024 Paris Olympics sports news Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK