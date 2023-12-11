Breaking News
Mumbai Police solves Rs 4.03 crore robbery case, nab four suspects from Gujarat
Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370; calls for polls by Sept 30
Dharavi redevelopment: Will protest if no rehabilitation of residents before project kicks off, says Varsha Gaikwad
Maharashtra: Man kills 34-year-old brother over property dispute in Nashik
Mumbai: MSRTC launches digital payment facility on buses
Ujjain BJP MLA Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh CM
BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai named new Chhattisgarh CM, swearing-in on Dec 13
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Bajrang wants Sanjay Singh out of WFI polls

Bajrang wants Sanjay Singh out of WFI polls

Updated on: 12 December,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The much-awaited WFI elections are scheduled to be held on December 21

Bajrang wants Sanjay Singh out of WFI polls

Bajrang Punia

Listen to this article
Bajrang wants Sanjay Singh out of WFI polls
x
00:00

Olympic medal winning grapplers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, on Monday, met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to request him to stop anyone related to former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Singh from contesting the upcoming polls of the national body.


Also Read: India face Dutch test in quarters


The much-awaited WFI elections are scheduled to be held on December 21. Two candidates—Brij Bhushan-loyalist Sanjay Singh and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran are in the running for the WFI president’s post.


“Yes, we met with the sports minister today and reminded him of his promise that no one related to Brij Bhushan should contest the WFI elections,” Bajrang said. “Sanjay Singh is his close associate and he should withdraw from the election race or we will decide our future course of action soon,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news Bajrang Punia sakshi malik anurag thakur wrestling

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK