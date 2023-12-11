Bajrang wants Sanjay Singh out of WFI polls

The much-awaited WFI elections are scheduled to be held on December 21

Bajrang Punia

Olympic medal winning grapplers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, on Monday, met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to request him to stop anyone related to former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Singh from contesting the upcoming polls of the national body.

The much-awaited WFI elections are scheduled to be held on December 21. Two candidates—Brij Bhushan-loyalist Sanjay Singh and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran are in the running for the WFI president’s post.

“Yes, we met with the sports minister today and reminded him of his promise that no one related to Brij Bhushan should contest the WFI elections,” Bajrang said. “Sanjay Singh is his close associate and he should withdraw from the election race or we will decide our future course of action soon,” he added.

