Moon had clinched gold medal at the 2022 Eugene and 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships.

Katie Moon

Listen to this article Olympic champion pole vaulter Moon named Mumbai Marathon ambassador x 00:00

Two-time pole vault world champion and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Katie Moon has been roped in as event ambassador for the 19th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon to be held on Sunday. Moon had clinched gold medal at the 2022 Eugene and 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi wrestles with Punia

ADVERTISEMENT

“While running the race of life, every step is an opportunity to inspire and make a difference. I am deeply honoured to be named the International Event Ambassador for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024, where each stride carries the spirit of resilience, determination, and community,” said the 32-year-old American who will be defending her title in the 2024 Paris Olympics. “I look forward to inspiring and being inspired by the incredible participants.” she said in a release.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever