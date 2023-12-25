Wrestlers vs WFI: Silence is ‘not’ golden

Nearly six years after ‘#MeToo’ gained ground as a viral hashtag on X (formerly Twitter) with survivors recounting their stories of sexual abuse, the cultural impact is still being felt in the national capital

Sakshi Malik breaks down in tears (PTI/Vijay Verma), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh poses with Sanjay Singh after latter appointed as WFI president. Pic/PTI

Wrestlers’ fight for justice comes at a price, and a steep one When an image of Punia or Malik comes to mind, one thinks of their countless hours on mat Through it all, PM Modi has been neither seen nor heard

Two images, two contrasting emotions.