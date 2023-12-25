Wrestlers vs WFI: Silence is ‘not’ golden

Nearly six years after ‘#MeToo’ gained ground as a viral hashtag on X (formerly Twitter) with survivors recounting their stories of sexual abuse, the cultural impact is still being felt in the national capital
Sakshi Malik breaks down in tears (PTI/Vijay Verma), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh poses with Sanjay Singh after latter appointed as WFI president. Pic/PTI
Key Highlights
- Wrestlers’ fight for justice comes at a price, and a steep one
- When an image of Punia or Malik comes to mind, one thinks of their countless hours on mat
- Through it all, PM Modi has been neither seen nor heard
Two images, two contrasting emotions.