Aditi opened her second round bogey-bogey on the first and second. She had bogeyed the same two holes a day earlier when she shot 75

Aditi Ashok. Pic/AP, PTI

Listen to this article Aditi closes with birdies on last two to make cut x 00:00

India’s Aditi Ashok produced a birdie-birdie finish in the second round to stay on for weekend action at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol here.

Aditi, who shot 75 in the first round, went back further as she was two-over through 16 holes in the second round with the cut looking likely at three-over or four-over.

Aditi, who is playing her 24th Major, birdied the two closing Par-5s and ensured action over the weekend. The cut ultimately fell at five-over and Aditi at three-over is tied-41st. Overall 79 players made the cut.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aditi opened her second round bogey-bogey on the first and second. She had bogeyed the same two holes a day earlier when she shot 75.

So within two holes on the second day, Aditi was five-over for the tournament. She birdied the Par-5 seventh and then bogeyed the 13th before bogeying 14th. Aditi again picked a birdie on 15th at which point she was 5-over with three holes to go, but she produced those two birdies at the end to survive the cut.

Also Read: Aditi Ashok set for 24th Major, most by any Indian!

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever