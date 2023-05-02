Aditi Ashok finishes second at LA Championship

On the third day, she didn’t score as well, but on Sunday got four-under 67 with five birdies and a lone bogey on 17, to move to nine-under overall. That put her into a play-off with Green (69) and Lin (67)

India’s Aditi Ashok at the LA Championship yesterday

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok came tantalisingly close to her maiden LPGA win before losing in a three-way play-off at the JM Eagle LA Championship here.

Aditi, 25, who has been on the LPGA for seven years now, carded a four-under 67 in the final round to earn a place in the play-off with Hannah Green (69) and Xiyu Lin (67). But she couldn’t go the distance, registering a tied second finish, her best result on the world’s biggest ladies Tour. Though disappointed, she took the positives from the second place finish.

“Overall it’s a good week. I’ve never played in this position on the LPGA, to be near the lead on the first day and stay there the whole tournament. The competition is so deep out here. Ten people have a good tournament, but only one can win. I’m happy with the way I played,” said Aditi, who finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics. She started the week with a bogey-free five-under and when she added a one-under 70 on the second, she went into sole lead after 36 holes for the first time in her career.

On the third day, she didn’t score as well, but on Sunday got four-under 67 with five birdies and a lone bogey on 17, to move to nine-under overall. That put her into a play-off with Green (69) and Lin (67).

