AFI may add 15 athletes for Asian Games

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is hoping to add 15 more track and field athletes to the 65 already named for the Hangzhou Asian Games if they achieve the qualification criteria during the two-day Indian Grand Prix beginning here on Sunday.

Around half of the athletes named in the Asian Games-bound team have made their entries in the event.

