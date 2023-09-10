AFI may add 15 athletes for Asian Games

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 September,2023 08:00 AM IST  |  Chandigarh
PTI |

Around half of the athletes named in the Asian Games-bound team have made their entries in the event

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is hoping to add 15 more track and field athletes to the 65 already named for the Hangzhou Asian Games if they achieve the qualification criteria during the two-day Indian Grand Prix beginning here on Sunday. 


Also Read: Neeraj Chopra: The spear superman of Indian athletics


Around half of the athletes named in the Asian Games-bound team have made their entries in the event.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

