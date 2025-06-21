Despite putting in good performances, India’s habit of conceding late goals has hurt them badly — They slipped from third to eighth in the nine-team standings

Representational image. Pic/iStock

After six defeats, No. 8 India take on No. 3 Belgium

The Indian men’s hockey team’s dream of booking a direct ticket to next year’s World Cup was crushed after six consecutive losses in the FIH Pro league, but they will be looking to end on a high when they face Belgium in consecutive matches here on Saturday and Sunday.

Despite putting in good performances, India’s habit of conceding late goals has hurt them badly — They slipped from third to eighth in the nine-team standings.

They’ll need to sort their defensive woes and improve their efficiency in front of goal if they are to win.

