Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > After six defeats No 8 India take on No 3 Belgium

After six defeats, No. 8 India take on No. 3 Belgium

Updated on: 21 June,2025 07:01 AM IST  |  Antwerp (Belgium)
PTI |

Despite putting in good performances, India’s habit of conceding late goals has hurt them badly — They slipped from third to eighth in the nine-team standings

Representational image. Pic/iStock

The Indian men’s hockey team’s dream of booking a direct ticket to next year’s World Cup was crushed after six consecutive losses in the FIH Pro league, but they will be looking to end on a high when they face Belgium in consecutive matches here on Saturday and Sunday.

Despite putting in good performances, India’s habit of conceding late goals has hurt them badly — They slipped from third to eighth in the nine-team standings.


They’ll need to sort their defensive woes and improve their efficiency in front of goal if they are to win.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

