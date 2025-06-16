Ex-India captain Manpreet Singh, who played his 400th match on Sunday, failed to inspire his side despite taking the early lead

India’s Jarmanpreet Singh during the game vs Australia yesterday. Pic/FIH Instagram account

Listen to this article India men succumb 2-3 to Australia x 00:00

The Indian men’s hockey team’s wretched run in the European leg of the FIH Pro League continued as they endured their sixth defeat in a row, losing 2-3 to Australia, here on Sunday.

Sanjay (3rd minute) and Dilpreet Singh (36th) scored for India, while Tim Brand (4th), Blake Govers (5th) and Cooper Burns (18th) sounded the board for Australia. This was their second 2-3 loss to the Kangaroos in two days.

Women lose 1-2

Meanwhile, in London, the Indian women’s team lost 1-2 to Australia through a last-minute goal from Lexie Pickington. Earlier, Amy Lawton (37th) had equalised following Vaishnavi Phalke’s (3rd) opener.

