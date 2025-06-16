Breaking News
India men succumb 2-3 to Australia

Updated on: 16 June,2025 09:11 AM IST  |  Antwerp (Belgium)
PTI |

Ex-India captain Manpreet Singh, who played his 400th match on Sunday, failed to inspire his side despite taking the early lead

India’s Jarmanpreet Singh during the game vs Australia yesterday. Pic/FIH Instagram account

The Indian men’s hockey team’s wretched run in the European leg of the FIH Pro League continued as they endured their sixth defeat in a row, losing 2-3 to Australia, here on Sunday.

Ex-India captain Manpreet Singh, who played his 400th match on Sunday, failed to inspire his side despite taking the early lead.


Sanjay (3rd minute) and Dilpreet Singh (36th) scored for India, while Tim Brand (4th), Blake Govers (5th) and Cooper Burns (18th) sounded the board for Australia. This was their second 2-3 loss to the Kangaroos in two days.


Women lose 1-2 

Meanwhile, in London, the Indian women’s team lost 1-2 to Australia through a last-minute goal from Lexie Pickington. Earlier, Amy Lawton (37th) had equalised following Vaishnavi Phalke’s (3rd) opener.

