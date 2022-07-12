After Wimbledon 2022 victory Novak Djokovic hopes to get into US Open

Unvaccinated Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic hoping to get entry in the year’s last Grand Slam, beginning in New York next month

Novak Djokovic. Pic/Getty Images

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic is hoping US authorities change entry rules in time to allow him to compete at the US Open, even though he refuses to be vaccinated against Coronavirus. The Serbian top seed beat Nick Kyrgios in four sets on Sunday to win his seventh title at the All England Club and 21st Grand Slam crown overall—leaving him just one behind Rafael Nadal.

No vaccine plans

Now he is targeting a fourth US Open crown after losing to Daniil Medvedev in the final last year. But as things stand, his unvaccinated status means he will not be allowed into the United States to play in the tournament, which starts next month. “I’m not vaccinated and I’m not planning to get vaccinated so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter United States or exemption,” he said. “I don’t think exemption is realistically possible. It’s just whether or not they remove this in time for me to get to the USA.”

Also See: Check out the best photos of Novak Djokovic and his Wimbledon 2022 victory

Australian Open saga

The Serb was deported from Australia over his vaccination status in January, preventing him from defending his Australian Open title. Djokovic admitted it had been a difficult start to the year and it had taken him months to recover. “It has affected me definitely in the first several months of the year,” he said. “I was not feeling great generally. I mean, mentally, emotionally, I was not at a good place. I wanted to play, but at the same time when I went out on the court in Dubai, I just felt so much pressure and emotions happening.”

Djokovic slips four places despite win

Novak Djokovic slipped four places in the world rankings (No.7) on Monday despite retaining his Wimbledon title, due to the men’s tour governing body’s controversial decision not to award ranking points for this Grand Slam. The ATP and WTA made the call after Wimbledon organisers barred Russian and Belarusian players due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian Daniil Medvedev retains the No.1 spot, well clear of the injured Alexander Zverev. Spanish great Rafael Nadal moves up one place to number three.

