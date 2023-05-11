Breaking News
Maharashtra: Both Sena camps confident of SC verdict in their favour
DRDO scientist fell for her despite taking anti-honey trap class
Mumbai: Heatwave inevitable as mercury crosses 40°C
2,200 trees to vanish for three sewage treatment plants in Mumbai
Mumbai: Ahead of BMC poll, BJP office-bearers to be evaluated
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > AIPA to organise third National Ranking Pickleball Tournament in Margao

AIPA to organise third National Ranking Pickleball Tournament in Margao

Updated on: 11 May,2023 03:54 PM IST  |  Margao
PTI |

Top

The third National Ranking Pickleball Tournament will be organised by the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) here from May 19 to 21. AIPA will conduct the tournament in association with the Goa Pickleball Association and Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Goa

AIPA to organise third National Ranking Pickleball Tournament in Margao

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
AIPA to organise third National Ranking Pickleball Tournament in Margao
x
00:00

The third National Ranking Pickleball Tournament will be organised by the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) here from May 19 to 21.


AIPA will conduct the tournament in association with the Goa Pickleball Association and Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Goa.



The competition will be held at the Fatorda Stadium. The previous two editions were held at Pune in 2019 and at Dombivli, near Mumbai in 2021.


Also Read: Mumbai: Everyone wants to get into a pickleball!

"The three-day tournament will witness over 250 participants from 16 states. The players can choose to compete from 16 different categories like Under-14 and Under-19 men's, women's open, 35 plus men, 35 plus women, 50 plus men, and 50 plus women apart from mixed doubles," a release said.

The tournament will feature players including Tejas Mahajan, Mayur Patil, Kuldeep Mahajan, Isha Lakhani, Snehal Patil, Vrushali Thakare, and Under-19 champion siblings Arjun and Aditya, Himansh Mehta, Avinash Kumar from Bihar as well as SonuKumar Vishwakarma from Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

Himanshu Dewaskar, Sandeep Tawde and Ajeet Bharadwaj are among players from 35 plus and 50 plus.

"We have been getting great response from players who are looking to participate in the National Ranking Tournament. The sport is growing, and we want to make sure that it reaches every nook and corner of India," said AIPA president Arvind Prabhoo. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

sports sports news Sports Update Sports Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK