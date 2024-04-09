Aishwarya Mishra’s 400m Asian Championships bronze to be upgraded to silver

Soliyeva had finished second with a time of 52.95 seconds while Mishra was third in 53.07 seconds. Nadeesha Ramanayake of Sri Lanka had won gold with a time of 52.61 seconds

Top Indian athlete Aishwarya Mishra’s 400m bronze medal at 2023 Asian Championships will be upgraded to silver as original second-place finisher Farida Soliyeva of Uzbekistan failed a dope test.

Soliyeva’s urine sample collected on July 13, during the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok last year, contained prohibited substance Meldonium and the Athletics Integrity Unit, the international federation’s body for combating doping, disqualified all her results from that date.

Soliyeva had finished second with a time of 52.95 seconds while Mishra was third in 53.07 seconds. Nadeesha Ramanayake of Sri Lanka had won gold with a time of 52.61 seconds.

