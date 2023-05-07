Akash, Nishant in pre-quarters of IBA Men’s World Boxing C’ships

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 May,2023 08:15 AM IST  |  Tashkent
PTI |

The Indian boxer was patient in the first round and gauged the strategy of his opponent. The last two rounds saw both the pugilists exchange some heavy blows but Nishant was the more accurate of the two and secured a unanimous 5-0 win for India

Akash Sangwan and Nishant Dev

Indian pugilists Akash Sangwan (67kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) secured comfortable wins to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships here on Saturday.


Up against Fu Mingke of China in the round of 32 match, Akash was the quicker one of the two boxers right from the start. Akash played from a distance and evaded Fu’s punches throughout the bout and won 5-0 via unanimous decision. In the light middleweight round of 32 bout, Nishant squared off against South Korea’s Lee Sangmin. 



Also Read: Hussamuddin enters pre-quarterfinals


The Indian boxer was patient in the first round and gauged the strategy of his opponent. The last two rounds saw both the pugilists exchange some heavy blows but Nishant was the more accurate of the two and secured a unanimous 5-0 win for India.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

