Akash Sangwan and Nishant Dev

Akash, Nishant in pre-quarters of IBA Men's World Boxing C'ships

Indian pugilists Akash Sangwan (67kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) secured comfortable wins to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships here on Saturday.

Up against Fu Mingke of China in the round of 32 match, Akash was the quicker one of the two boxers right from the start. Akash played from a distance and evaded Fu’s punches throughout the bout and won 5-0 via unanimous decision. In the light middleweight round of 32 bout, Nishant squared off against South Korea’s Lee Sangmin.

The Indian boxer was patient in the first round and gauged the strategy of his opponent. The last two rounds saw both the pugilists exchange some heavy blows but Nishant was the more accurate of the two and secured a unanimous 5-0 win for India.

