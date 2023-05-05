Narender Berwal puts on commanding display to advance to pre-quarters

Earlier, the 2022 Thailand Open champion Govind (48kg) and 2019 Asian silver medallist Deepak (51kg) kicked off their respective campaigns with identical 5-0 victories

Narender Berwal

Putting on a commanding display, Narender Berwal registered a stellar victory and advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships, while Govind Sahani and Deepak Kumar entered the next round to ensure India dominated proceedings, here on Thursday.

With a quarter-final finish at the previous World Championships under his belt, Narender (+92kg) began his quest for a medal at the ongoing edition by defeating Muhammad Abroridinov of Tajikistan in a closely contested encounter by 4-1. He will next face the 2021 World Youth Championships bronze medallist Fernando Arzola of Cuba.

Earlier, the 2022 Thailand Open champion Govind (48kg) and 2019 Asian silver medallist Deepak (51kg) kicked off their respective campaigns with identical 5-0 victories.

