The 28-year-old from Himachal Pradesh displayed his attacking intent from the word go by landing powerful jabs to keep his opponent at bay in the first round

Ashish Chaudhary

Listen to this article Ashish storms into pre-quarters x 00:00

Tokyo Olympian Ashish Chaudhary advanced to the 80kg pre-quarterfinals with a split decision win over Meysam Gheshlaghi of Iran at the Men’s World Boxing Championships here on Tuesday.

Ashish secured a hard-fought 4-1 victory against the former Asian Championships silver medallist.

The 28-year-old from Himachal Pradesh displayed his attacking intent from the word go by landing powerful jabs to keep his opponent at bay in the first round.

Ashish, the 2019 Asian Championships silver medallist, then utilised his smart movement and supreme technical ability to edge past the Iranian.

Also Read: Hussamuddin off to winning start at World Championships

He will now face a tough challenge from the two-time Olympic champion Arlen Lopez of Cuba in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, debutant Harsh Choudhary bowed out of the competition after suffering a 0-5 unanimous decision loss against Billy McAllister of Australia in the 86kg category.

On Wednesday, Nishant Dev (71kg) will take on the 2021 World Championships bronze medallist Sarkhan Alliyev of Azerbaijan in his first match of the tournament which is witnessing the participation of 538 boxers, including several Olympic medallists, from 107 countries.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever