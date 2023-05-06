Breaking News
Hussamuddin enters pre-quarterfinals

Updated on: 06 May,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Tashkent
PTI |

Mohammed Hussamuddin. Pic/BFI

Continuing his good form, Asian and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships on Friday.


 In the round of 32 bout, Hussamuddin was up against China’s Lyu Ping, who couldn’t match the speed and intensity and eventually lost the bout 5-0.


