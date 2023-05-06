In the round of 32 bout, Hussamuddin was up against China’s Lyu Ping, who couldn’t match the speed and intensity and eventually lost the bout 5-0

Mohammed Hussamuddin. Pic/BFI

Listen to this article Hussamuddin enters pre-quarterfinals x 00:00

Continuing his good form, Asian and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships on Friday.

Also Read: Narender Berwal puts on commanding display to advance to pre-quarters

In the round of 32 bout, Hussamuddin was up against China’s Lyu Ping, who couldn’t match the speed and intensity and eventually lost the bout 5-0.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever