“Well, not only tennis fans, sports fans, want [that] final,” Alcaraz said, his ever-present smile melting into a chuckle. “Myself, as well, honestly”

Carlos Alcaraz

Listen to this article Carlos Alcaraz dreams of SW19 final against Novak Djokovic x 00:00

Let other players downplay their championship chances at Wimbledon. Let other players profess “feign” humility. Let other players express caution in Week 1 that it’s still way too early to be talking about the possibility of reaching the final at the end of the fortnight. Carlos Alcaraz is not interested in any of that. He is No. 1 in the ATP rankings and No. 1 in the seedings at the All England Club and embraces that status.

Every bit of it. So on Saturday, after reaching the fourth round at the All England Club with a 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-5 victory over No. 25 Nicolas Jarry at Centre Court, when he was asked whether it comes as something of a shock to him to already be one of the faces of the Grand Slam tournament, and already one of its favourites, at the ripe old age of 20, Alcaraz shrugged.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, I’m not surprised, honestly, ‘cause I know my skills. I know what I’m capable of,” Alcaraz said. “[It’s] something that I work really hard [for]: to be in that position, to be what I am right now.”

Also Read: It was very tough: Daniil Medvedev on Wimbledon 2023 match against Marton Fucsovics

And when he was asked how difficult it is to avoid thinking about a potential match-up against Novak Djokovic, owner of four consecutive trophies, and seven overall, at Wimbledon; owner of a men’s-record 23 major championships in total, Alcaraz again dismissed the premise.

“Well, not only tennis fans, sports fans, want [that] final,” Alcaraz said, his ever-present smile melting into a chuckle. “Myself, as well, honestly.”

“But obviously,” said Alcaraz, “my dream is to play a final here. Even better [if it] is Novak.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever