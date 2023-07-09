It was very tough: Daniil Medvedev on Wimbledon 2023 match against Marton Fucsovics

Daniil Medvedev delighted after win over friend Marton Fucsovics for Last 16 entry; says triumph motivates him to do well on grass

Daniil Medvedev serves to Marton Fucsovics on Day Six of Wimbledon on Saturday. Pics/Getty Images

World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev defeated close friend Marton Fucsovics to reach the Wimbledon Last 16 for the second time on Saturday. Medvedev came through 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 against the muscular 67th-ranked Hungarian, recording his best Slam performance this year after a third-round exit at the Australian Open and first-round loss at the French Open.

Fucsovics, a quarter-finalist in 2021, saw his faltering challenge unravel when broken early in the fourth set, before calling a medical time-out to treat a right foot injury.

Despite that setback, he still made Medvedev work for the victory, saving a clutch of match points before the third seed prevailed. “It was a very tough match,” said the 27-year-old former US Open champion.

“Marton plays well on grass and has made the quarter-finals here, which I haven’t done. I was more decisive after the first set, saved some break points and I’m happy to be through.” He added: “I want to do well here. It’s my worst Grand Slam in terms of results so I have a big motivation to do well here.”

